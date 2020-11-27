Two Totally Different Days This Weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The first half of the weekend will be a bit breezy with well above average temperatures. The second half looks to be much colder and windy. No precipitation is in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday.

Enjoy the first half of the weekend because Saturday will likely be our warmest day of the next seven. It looks to be a sunny day with afternoon high temperatures in the mid 50s to low 60s. The one minus is that southwest winds could be up to 18 mph in the afternoon.

High temperatures Saturday afternoon will be well above average for this time of the year. (KOLN)

A cold front will move through the area Saturday night into early Sunday morning. No precipitation is expected, but there will be a little increase in clouds. Winds should become north and northwest at 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. High temperatures look to be in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Wind chills are likely to be in the 20s and 30s for most of the day.

Sunday will be much colder thanks to a cold front moving through the area Saturday night. (KOLN)

The colder temperatures stick around next week with highs in the 30s and 40s and lows in the teens and 20s. There is still at least a small chance of rain and snow Wednesday and Thursday. Models are not agreeing on the potential of precipitation for the middle of next week. Both days could be breezy too.

