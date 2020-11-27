UBT to close indoor lobbies on Nov. 30

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Union Bank and Trust announced on Friday that they will be closing their indoor lobbies on Nov. 30 due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

UBT locations will still have drive-thru banking. Locations without a drive-thru may be temporarily closed or have reduced hours. Customers can also call their preferred branch or banker to request an appointment.

UBT officials advise that customers use online banking or ATMs for banking transactions during this time. Likewise, customers can call UBT’s Customer Support Team toll-free at 800-297-2837 for assistance with more in-depth needs.

Click here to search for up-to-date information on UBT bank hours and availability.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.