Advertisement

UBT to close indoor lobbies on Nov. 30

(KOLNKGIN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Union Bank and Trust announced on Friday that they will be closing their indoor lobbies on Nov. 30 due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

UBT locations will still have drive-thru banking. Locations without a drive-thru may be temporarily closed or have reduced hours. Customers can also call their preferred branch or banker to request an appointment.

UBT officials advise that customers use online banking or ATMs for banking transactions during this time. Likewise, customers can call UBT’s Customer Support Team toll-free at 800-297-2837 for assistance with more in-depth needs.

Click here to search for up-to-date information on UBT bank hours and availability.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Final: Iowa 26, Nebraska 20
Coronavirus Data in Nebraska.
Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County
Lynette Earnest inspired years of giving after spending her final days alive helping a family...
Lynette’s Angels: legacy lives on with Christmas miracles for families fighting cancer
Andrew Marr mug shot
LPD: Man causes $7,000 in damages at Super Saver over misplaced ‘dope pipe’

Latest News

LPD responds to early-morning crash at 48th and Holdrege Street
Local business getting creative with Small Business Saturday.
Local business taking things virtually for Small Business Saturday
High temperatures Saturday afternoon will be well above average for this time of the year.
Two Totally Different Days This Weekend
Lynette Earnest inspired years of giving after spending her final days alive helping a family...
Lynette’s Angels: legacy lives on with Christmas miracles for families fighting cancer
Willow & Sage, a new boutique near 56 and O, sells hand-crafted products from around 20 local...
Willow and Sage offers Black Friday Sales, encouraging Lincoln to shop local