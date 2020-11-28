Lincoln family raising money for a service dog for a child with Fetal Alcohol Syndrome

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln boy with a disability called Fetal Alcohol Syndrome is now raising money for a service dog. His adoptive mother said this is something he needs to control some of his extreme outbursts on a daily basis.

Heather Piper-Hay adopted 8-year-old Lewis at birth. She says as he got older, that’s when symptoms of fetal alcohol syndrome started showing and knows he’ll need this dog to keep him safe.

Piper-Hay said, “Lewis tends to elope when he gets upset or angry which means he runs away.”

In order to help with his severe anxiety and extreme outbursts, Heather went looking for help.

“Lewis’ love of animals is what prompted me to investigate a service dog. we have pets at home,” Piper-Hay said.

The family currently has three dogs, four cats and even some chickens, but his mother says lewis needs an animal working around the clock.

Piper-Hay said, “This dog will be trained in locating him and locating him safely.”

In his downtime, Lewis has some fun ideas for when he does get a service dog.

Hay said, “That we could cuddle on my bed. but, we might need a bigger bed.”

As of Saturday, Heather has raised $7,000 for a service dog, but she needs about $17,000 just to start the process.

Heather is hopeful she’ll raise enough money soon as she said Lewis will need a service dog before he gets older and his outbursts get out of control.

If and when they do raise the $17,000, it’ll still take about 18 to 24 months before Lewis can get a trained service dog living with him at home.

If you’d like to donate to Lewis’ cause, you can visit this page or go to the family’s private Facebook page and donate there.

Copyright 2020 All rights reserved.