Local business taking things virtually for Small Business Saturday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - While Small Business Saturday will look different than most years, local businesses are being creative to interact with customers. The Coffee Roaster is doing a lot more things virtually. They are promoting more deals online and doing some creative things to interact with their customers on their Facebook page.

Vince Ruhl, the husband of Coffee Roaster owner, is creating a live stream Friday to help interact with customers.

“We really wanted the stream to be something that was entertaining for people especially during this time we could all use a little break,” Ruhl said.

The Coffee Roaster isn’t just doing a live stream to talk with customers, but promoting most of their deals and discounts on their website. Even being creative using a fun spinning wheel on their website.

The Coffee Roaster owner Sam Karnes said, “Like 15% off apparel and there’s one with 50% off on coffee so you could land on that.”

To make it more convenient for people, they’ll be extending deals through the whole weekend.

“We were kind of set up to do this in the first place and we just didn’t want to have a ton of people in the store tomorrow. trying to mitigate a line. we usually have a line out the door,” Karnes said.

By doing things online more and still interacting with customers, The Coffee Roaster is hopeful people will do Small Business Saturday, but in a much safer way this year.

Karnes said she isn’t discouraging customers from going to the store Saturday. She just wants to allow people to cash in on deals from home.

