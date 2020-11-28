Advertisement

LPD responds to early-morning crash at 48th and Holdrege Street

By Jacob Elliott
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a crash at 48th and Holdrege Street on Saturday at around 4 a.m.

According to officials, two vehicles collided near the intersection, a plumbing truck and a car with two passengers. Neither party could remember who caused the accident at the time.

All four individuals were transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.

According to officials, alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, with the driver of the car being tested.

