Shoppers take on Small Business Saturday

By Nicole Griffith
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -It’s no surprise the pandemic has been hard on area businesses. That’s why this Saturday is one many of them look forward to.

It was a 60-degree day here in November making this year’s Small Business Saturday the perfect day. Small Business Saturday was created to help combat Black Friday sales at big box stores. There was a steady flow of shoppers in the Haymarket and on O Street Saturday afternoon.

With Lincoln’s DHM requiring masks stores had signs for masks and practiced social distancing. Shopping in person isn’t the only way to support area businesses during the pandemic and holidays.

“Think of the local businesses that when you walk in the door you can ask for the owner by name,” said Dave Rippe, Former Director of Economic Development. “Spend intentionally, and buy gift cards. Buy a lot of gift cards because that’s cash directly into the owners pockets.”

Downtown Lincoln businesses are also offering curbside pick up and delivery options.

