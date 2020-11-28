Sunday Forecast: Cold and windy to finish the weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Hope you enjoyed the sunshine and mild weather on Saturday because much different conditions are expected as we head into the day on Sunday as a strong cold front will barrel through the state Saturday night and into early on Sunday.

Behind the front, much colder and windy conditions will headline the forecast for Sunday. On Saturday, we had afternoon highs reaching the upper 50s to low 60s - but on Sunday, temperatures will struggle, reaching only the mid 30s to low 40s from north to south across the state. Thanks to very strong north winds, it will feel even colder with wind chills in the mid 20s to mid 30s by Sunday afternoon.

Mostly sunny and colder conditions are expected for Sunday. (KOLN)

Highs will reach the mid 30s to low 40s on Sunday, but by the afternoon strong north winds will make it feel even colder. (KOLN)

While dry conditions are expected as the front moves through, it will bring windy conditions to the state through Sunday morning and afternoon. Winds by early on Sunday will have turned to the north and northwest wind winds gusting between 25 and 35 MPH. Those wind gusts will likely increase as the morning wears on and by the afternoon, north and northwest winds could be gusting between 35 and 45 MPH.

Strong north winds are expected through the day on Sunday. (KOLN)

Winds could gust as high as 40 to 45 MPH during the afternoon on Sunday with decreasing winds Sunday evening. (KOLN)

Winds should settle down as we head past sunset on Sunday, with much lighter winds expected by Sunday evening.

Much of next week looks cooler and mainly dry with highs sitting in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chances for rain or snow are still hard to come by over the next week. Mid to late week next week at least holds an opportunity for some moisture, though models are still in quite a bit of disagreement on those chances as of now. As always, stay tuned for the latest forecast as we head into next week.

