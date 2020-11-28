Advertisement

Willow and Sage offers Black Friday Sales, encouraging Lincoln to shop local

Willow & Sage, a new boutique near 56 and O, sells hand-crafted products from around 20 local vendors.(KOLN)
By Bayley Bischof
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -It’s officially the holiday shopping season, and a local shop is helping customers get Black Friday deals while also supporting local businesses.

Willow and Sage, a locally owned boutique located near 56th and O Street, is holding a Black Friday Sale all weekend long. They have hand-crafted items from more than 20 local vendors. They said you’ll find a gift for just about anyone and all for a good cause.

“When you shop at a big box store its just another sale,” said Dylan Douglas, owner of Willow and Sage. “When you shop local you know someone hand crafted that and they get so excited and that means a lot more.”

Willow and Sage has shirts and sweaters from local clothing lines, handmade Christmas décor, cozy hats, baby toys and much more. They’re open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

