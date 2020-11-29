Huskers, Purdue set to kickoff at 11 a.m.

Advertisement

The Big Ten announced that Nebraska and Purdue will kickoff at 11 a.m. next Saturday on BTN
By Dan Corey
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 8:45 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s another 11 a.m. kickoff for Nebraska this season as the Big Ten Conference announced the Huskers will play at Purdue at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 5th. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

Nebraska is coming off a loss to Iowa while Purdue will try and bounce back from a loss to Rutgers. The Huskers have lost the past two seasons to the Boilermakers.

