Indigo Bridge moving locations after leaving the Haymarket

By Jared Austin
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -After being closed for just over three months, Indigo Bridge in Lincoln is opening a new location. The new spot will be in the Near South Neighborhood at 13th and B Street.

This comes after spending a decade in the Haymarket Area. Employees said the Haymarket has really changed the last few years, and it was time to move elsewhere.

Graphic designer at Indigo Bridge Kat Morrow said, ‘We’re just extremely excited to be in the near South neighborhood. There is an amazing amount of work that is being done especially with the South of Downtown Association.”

They also said the new location will be more convenient for staff and customers.

‘We’re really excited for the future for how we can just serve the mission we’ve established for ourselves being more than just books; focusing on community outreach,” said John Nguyen, Marketing manager for Indigo Books.

Because of COVID-19, all ales have moved online. People can either have orders shipped to their home or request a curbside pickup. Employees expect renovations to be done by the spring of 2021.

