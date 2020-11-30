City offering flu vaccination clinic

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department said it will hold a public flu vaccination clinic from 4 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

It will take place at the Health Department, 3131 “O” Street. There is no charge. Appointments are required by calling 402-441-8065.

Participants are directed to park in the north lot of the Health Department and remain in their vehicles. Those attending the clinic will receive a telephone call instructing them when to enter through the double glass doors on the north side.

LLCHD provides flu immunizations to anyone 6 months of age and older at no charge. If you have COVID-19 or flu symptoms (fever, runny nose, cough, difficulty breathing) you are asked to not attend the clinic.

