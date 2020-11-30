Advertisement

City offering flu vaccination clinic

(AP)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department said it will hold a public flu vaccination clinic from 4 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

It will take place at the Health Department, 3131 “O” Street.  There is no charge.  Appointments are required by calling 402-441-8065.

Participants are directed to park in the north lot of the Health Department and remain in their vehicles.  Those attending the clinic will receive a telephone call instructing them when to enter through the double glass doors on the north side.

LLCHD provides flu immunizations to anyone 6 months of age and older at no charge.  If you have COVID-19 or flu symptoms (fever, runny nose, cough, difficulty breathing) you are asked to not attend the clinic.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus Data in Nebraska.
Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County
LPD: Driver threatens to kill man in Walmart parking lot
Lincoln man helps local businesses by starting $100 tabs
Lincoln man helps local bars and restaurants by starting $100 tab, encouraging people to pay it forward
Cruiser Struck by Drunk Driver
Driver hits back of LPD cruiser
A motorcade with President-elect Joe Biden aboard arrives at Delaware Orthopaedic Specialists...
Biden fractures foot while playing with dog, to wear a boot

Latest News

Lincoln teacher receives Bamlanivamab antibody drug for COVID-19
Lincoln teacher receives Bamlanivamab antibody drug for COVID-19
It’s called Bamlanivamab and it is the first antibody drug to help the immune system fight...
Lincoln teacher receives Bamlanivamab antibody drug for COVID-19
Local restaurant burglarized early Monday morning
Local restaurant burglarized early Monday morning
Nebraska certifies election results
Nebraska Votes Certified
Quarter cent sales tax allows for six additional construction projects to be completed in 2020.
City says quarter cent sales tax allowed for the completion of six additional projects in 2020