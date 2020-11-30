Advertisement

Driver hits back of LPD cruiser

Cruiser Struck by Drunk Driver
Cruiser Struck by Drunk Driver(Lincoln Police)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln Police officer is recovering from injuries after his cruiser was struck by a 21-year-old driver who was reportedly intoxicated.

LPD said on Saturday just before midnight, a cruiser was struck from behind by a 2001 Mitsubishi Montero SUV.

The officer said he was driving south on 40th Street between South Street and Normal Boulevard when he began to slow down for a red light.

That is when he was struck from behind by the vehicle.

The officer got out of the car and began to help the driver, who was a 21-year-old female.

According to LPD, the woman smelled of alcohol, and her BAC was tested at .149.

The officer was taken to the hospital and treated and released for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver was cited and released for DUI and negligent driving.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus Data in Nebraska.
Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County
LPD: Driver threatens to kill man in Walmart parking lot
Lincoln man helps local businesses by starting $100 tabs
Lincoln man helps local bars and restaurants by starting $100 tab, encouraging people to pay it forward
A motorcade with President-elect Joe Biden aboard arrives at Delaware Orthopaedic Specialists...
Biden fractures foot while playing with dog, to wear a boot

Latest News

Lincoln teacher receives Bamlanivamab antibody drug for COVID-19
Lincoln teacher receives Bamlanivamab antibody drug for COVID-19
It’s called Bamlanivamab and it is the first antibody drug to help the immune system fight...
Lincoln teacher receives Bamlanivamab antibody drug for COVID-19
Local restaurant burglarized early Monday morning
Local restaurant burglarized early Monday morning
Nebraska certifies election results
Nebraska Votes Certified
Quarter cent sales tax allows for six additional construction projects to be completed in 2020.
City says quarter cent sales tax allowed for the completion of six additional projects in 2020