Driver hits back of LPD cruiser

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln Police officer is recovering from injuries after his cruiser was struck by a 21-year-old driver who was reportedly intoxicated.

LPD said on Saturday just before midnight, a cruiser was struck from behind by a 2001 Mitsubishi Montero SUV.

The officer said he was driving south on 40th Street between South Street and Normal Boulevard when he began to slow down for a red light.

That is when he was struck from behind by the vehicle.

The officer got out of the car and began to help the driver, who was a 21-year-old female.

According to LPD, the woman smelled of alcohol, and her BAC was tested at .149.

The officer was taken to the hospital and treated and released for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver was cited and released for DUI and negligent driving.

