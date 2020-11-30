Advertisement

Huskers head into final month, hope for .500 finish

Tunnel Walk Nebraska FB vs Penn State Nebraska Football Nebraska Athletics Communications...
Tunnel Walk Nebraska FB vs Penn State Nebraska Football Nebraska Athletics Communications Office (Nebraska Athletics Communications Office | Nebraska Athletics Communication)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska football team heads into the final month of the regular season with a 1-4 record. Players say they’re motivated to finish the 2020 campaign strong, which includes three games in December starting with Saturday’s match-up at Purdue. Senior inside linebacker Will Honas says the Huskers’ adjusted goal is to finish with a .500 record.

“The season hasn’t went as planned,” Honas said. “We can still finish with three (more) wins (and) get some momentum for next year.”

Honas starts on a defensive unit that’s made noticeable progress this season. The Huskers have held three opponents to three touchdowns or less, while ranking fourth in the Big Ten in pass defense.

“We’re still building the culture because we’re not winning and that’s not Nebraska culture,” junior cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt said.

The Huskers are coming off a heart-breaking 26-20 loss to Iowa on Black Friday. It was Nebraska’s sixth straight loss to their border rivals. Nebraska tight end Travis Vokalek says the Huskers had a spirited week of practice ahead of the Iowa game. Vokalek adds that the Huskers must maintain a high energy level for the homestretch of the 2020 season.

“Its about grit,” quarterback Adrian Martinez said. “Its about wanting to win.”

The Huskers’ current 1-4 record is worst in the Big Ten West. Nebraska’s remaining games are against Purdue and Minnesota, as well as the conference’s crossover game on December 19th.

Scott Frost on watching team growth:

Scott Frost on recruiting the right kids:

Scott Frost on tough love:

Scott Frost on motivation:

Scott Frost on keeping the team engaged:

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus Data in Nebraska.
Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County
LPD: Driver threatens to kill man in Walmart parking lot
Lincoln man helps local businesses by starting $100 tabs
Lincoln man helps local bars and restaurants by starting $100 tab, encouraging people to pay it forward
Cruiser Struck by Drunk Driver
Driver hits back of LPD cruiser
A motorcade with President-elect Joe Biden aboard arrives at Delaware Orthopaedic Specialists...
Biden fractures foot while playing with dog, to wear a boot

Latest News

Lincoln teacher receives Bamlanivamab antibody drug for COVID-19
Lincoln teacher receives Bamlanivamab antibody drug for COVID-19
It’s called Bamlanivamab and it is the first antibody drug to help the immune system fight...
Lincoln teacher receives Bamlanivamab antibody drug for COVID-19
Local restaurant burglarized early Monday morning
Local restaurant burglarized early Monday morning
Nebraska certifies election results
Nebraska Votes Certified
Quarter cent sales tax allows for six additional construction projects to be completed in 2020.
City says quarter cent sales tax allowed for the completion of six additional projects in 2020