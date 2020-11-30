Huskers head into final month, hope for .500 finish

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska football team heads into the final month of the regular season with a 1-4 record. Players say they’re motivated to finish the 2020 campaign strong, which includes three games in December starting with Saturday’s match-up at Purdue. Senior inside linebacker Will Honas says the Huskers’ adjusted goal is to finish with a .500 record.

“The season hasn’t went as planned,” Honas said. “We can still finish with three (more) wins (and) get some momentum for next year.”

Honas starts on a defensive unit that’s made noticeable progress this season. The Huskers have held three opponents to three touchdowns or less, while ranking fourth in the Big Ten in pass defense.

“We’re still building the culture because we’re not winning and that’s not Nebraska culture,” junior cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt said.

Frost: "This team is hungry. These guys want to get this right." #Huskers — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) November 30, 2020

The Huskers are coming off a heart-breaking 26-20 loss to Iowa on Black Friday. It was Nebraska’s sixth straight loss to their border rivals. Nebraska tight end Travis Vokalek says the Huskers had a spirited week of practice ahead of the Iowa game. Vokalek adds that the Huskers must maintain a high energy level for the homestretch of the 2020 season.

“Its about grit,” quarterback Adrian Martinez said. “Its about wanting to win.”

The Huskers’ current 1-4 record is worst in the Big Ten West. Nebraska’s remaining games are against Purdue and Minnesota, as well as the conference’s crossover game on December 19th.

Everyone should listen to this by Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez. When asked if it's hard to challenge his teammates in today's age, his answer is worth listening to.

Question from: @swmckewonOWH #Huskers pic.twitter.com/S9sYDQgjw2 — Dan Corey (@DanCorey1011) November 30, 2020

Frost: "I love how hard we're playing. We've been so close. Our kids are tired of losing close games." #Huskers — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) November 30, 2020

