Huskers head into final month, hope for .500 finish
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska football team heads into the final month of the regular season with a 1-4 record. Players say they’re motivated to finish the 2020 campaign strong, which includes three games in December starting with Saturday’s match-up at Purdue. Senior inside linebacker Will Honas says the Huskers’ adjusted goal is to finish with a .500 record.
“The season hasn’t went as planned,” Honas said. “We can still finish with three (more) wins (and) get some momentum for next year.”
Honas starts on a defensive unit that’s made noticeable progress this season. The Huskers have held three opponents to three touchdowns or less, while ranking fourth in the Big Ten in pass defense.
“We’re still building the culture because we’re not winning and that’s not Nebraska culture,” junior cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt said.
The Huskers are coming off a heart-breaking 26-20 loss to Iowa on Black Friday. It was Nebraska’s sixth straight loss to their border rivals. Nebraska tight end Travis Vokalek says the Huskers had a spirited week of practice ahead of the Iowa game. Vokalek adds that the Huskers must maintain a high energy level for the homestretch of the 2020 season.
“Its about grit,” quarterback Adrian Martinez said. “Its about wanting to win.”
The Huskers’ current 1-4 record is worst in the Big Ten West. Nebraska’s remaining games are against Purdue and Minnesota, as well as the conference’s crossover game on December 19th.
