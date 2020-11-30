Lincoln man helps local bars and restaurants by starting $100 tab, encouraging people to pay it forward

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Right now one local man is doing what he can to support local restaurants and bars by starting $100 tabs.

It’s called, “Give and Let Live”.

The Lincoln man told 10/11 NOW he started this by leaving a $100 tab at 1867 Bar for people to come and pick up take-out alcohol. Then, the people that get free food or drinks are encouraged to add as much as they can to the tab. The goal is paying it forward, to help out local businesses in need.

“It doesn’t end going to $90 and $80 and $70, it ends up going to $120, $140, $200, $300 and that just keeps the free stuff rolling and it feels good,” said Nick Tarlowski.

He told 10/11 NOW that he has a fundraiser on Facebook, hoping to raise $5,000 to start tabs at two restaurants or bars every day until Christmas.

If you’re a bar owner who would like to get a tab started, you can email Nick at: nicktarlowski@gmail.com

You can find the Facebook fundraiser here: https://www.facebook.com/donate/178018720619706/10158287509398577/

