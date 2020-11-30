Lincoln man killed in motorcycle crash west of Milford

MILFORD, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln man died in a motorcycle crash near Milford in southeastern Nebraska last week, authorities said.

The crash happened Wednesday night on U.S. Highway 6 just west of Milford, killing 20-year-old Luke Anderson.

Seward County Sheriff Mike Vance said Anderson was on a motorcycle headed west on the highway when he hit a disabled car on the shoulder of the roadway. Anderson died at the scene. Investigators said no one was in the car at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.