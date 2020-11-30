Advertisement

Lincoln man killed in motorcycle crash west of Milford

(KNOE)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILFORD, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln man died in a motorcycle crash near Milford in southeastern Nebraska last week, authorities said.

The crash happened Wednesday night on U.S. Highway 6 just west of Milford, killing 20-year-old Luke Anderson.

Seward County Sheriff Mike Vance said Anderson was on a motorcycle headed west on the highway when he hit a disabled car on the shoulder of the roadway. Anderson died at the scene. Investigators said no one was in the car at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus Data in Nebraska.
Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County
LPD: Driver threatens to kill man in Walmart parking lot
Lincoln man helps local businesses by starting $100 tabs
Lincoln man helps local bars and restaurants by starting $100 tab, encouraging people to pay it forward
Cruiser Struck by Drunk Driver
Driver hits back of LPD cruiser
A motorcade with President-elect Joe Biden aboard arrives at Delaware Orthopaedic Specialists...
Biden fractures foot while playing with dog, to wear a boot

Latest News

Lincoln teacher receives Bamlanivamab antibody drug for COVID-19
Lincoln teacher receives Bamlanivamab antibody drug for COVID-19
It’s called Bamlanivamab and it is the first antibody drug to help the immune system fight...
Lincoln teacher receives Bamlanivamab antibody drug for COVID-19
Local restaurant burglarized early Monday morning
Local restaurant burglarized early Monday morning
Nebraska certifies election results
Nebraska Votes Certified
Quarter cent sales tax allows for six additional construction projects to be completed in 2020.
City says quarter cent sales tax allowed for the completion of six additional projects in 2020