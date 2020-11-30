Advertisement

LPD: Driver threatens to kill man in Walmart parking lot

(KOLN)
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating an assault that happened over the weekend at a the N. 27th Street Walmart.

LPD said on Saturday around 2 p.m., a man told officers that a car had been going too fast in the parking lot and he yelled at the driver to slow down. According to police, the driver got out, threatened to kill the man and pulled out a knife, swinging it at him.

Officers said the man was able to push the knife away but it cut his face. The driver also punched the man several times before taking off, according to LPD.

The man was treated at an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

If you know anything about this case, you’re asked to call investigators at (402) 441-6000.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus Data in Nebraska.
Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County
Lincoln man helps local businesses by starting $100 tabs
Lincoln man helps local bars and restaurants by starting $100 tab, encouraging people to pay it forward
Cruiser Struck by Drunk Driver
Driver hits back of LPD cruiser
A motorcade with President-elect Joe Biden aboard arrives at Delaware Orthopaedic Specialists...
Biden fractures foot while playing with dog, to wear a boot

Latest News

Lincoln teacher receives Bamlanivamab antibody drug for COVID-19
Lincoln teacher receives Bamlanivamab antibody drug for COVID-19
It’s called Bamlanivamab and it is the first antibody drug to help the immune system fight...
Lincoln teacher receives Bamlanivamab antibody drug for COVID-19
Local restaurant burglarized early Monday morning
Local restaurant burglarized early Monday morning
Nebraska certifies election results
Nebraska Votes Certified
Quarter cent sales tax allows for six additional construction projects to be completed in 2020.
City says quarter cent sales tax allowed for the completion of six additional projects in 2020