LPD: Driver threatens to kill man in Walmart parking lot

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating an assault that happened over the weekend at a the N. 27th Street Walmart.

LPD said on Saturday around 2 p.m., a man told officers that a car had been going too fast in the parking lot and he yelled at the driver to slow down. According to police, the driver got out, threatened to kill the man and pulled out a knife, swinging it at him.

Officers said the man was able to push the knife away but it cut his face. The driver also punched the man several times before taking off, according to LPD.

The man was treated at an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

If you know anything about this case, you’re asked to call investigators at (402) 441-6000.

