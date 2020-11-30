Advertisement

LPD investigating break-in at Family Dollar and Lincoln Vapor

(wagm)
By Laura Halm
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating two break-ins that happened Monday morning within 30-minutes.

Officers were dispatched to the Family Dollar near 11th and Cornhusker Highway around 2 a.m. on Monday. Police said there was significant damage to the outside of the store, though they believe nothing was stolen.

Roughly 30-minutes later, around 2:30 a.m., police responded to Lincoln Vapor near 70th and A Streets. Police said surveillance video shows four people going inside the store after breaking the window. Police said three display cases were broken and the business suffered roughly $1,100 in damage/stolen items.

If you know anything about these cases, you’re asked to call LPD at (402) 441-6000.

