Monday Forecast: A quiet start to the week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As we head into the new work week, pretty quiet weather is expected for your Monday. High pressure sliding across the area should keep skies mainly sunny through most of the day with temperatures staying in the low to mid 40s across eastern Nebraska with a nice warm up in to the 50s to near 60° across the western half of the state.

Mainly sunny on Monday with highs ranging from the low 40s to mid 50s across the state. (KOLN)

Winds won’t be nearly as breezy on Monday as they were on Sunday. For most, we should see south or southwest winds at 8 to 18 MPH, though it will get windy again for far western Nebraska by Monday afternoon.

For Lincoln, it will be a cold start to the day with temperatures in the upper teens to lower 20s through 8 AM before we warm into the lower and middle 40s by the afternoon under mainly sunny skies. Even with light winds, we’ll likely see wind chills into the 20s and 30s for most of the day.

It will be a cold start to Monday with temperatures in the teens to low 20s but should be fairly seasonal by the afternoon. (KOLN)

The weather generally remains pretty quiet as we head into December. Wednesday and Thursday are likely the days to watch as an upper level trough and surface low pressure system across the southern plains could give us some light rain or snow across southern and western sections of the state. The question as of now is how far north will that system reach. Temperatures will dip into the upper 30s for both days with breezy north winds making it feel even colder. We should see a return to more mild and dry weather for Friday into next weekend with temperatures reaching back to the mid and upper 40s on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

