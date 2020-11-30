Nebraska tree farm seeing record-breaking sales

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One month away from Christmas and many people are in the process of finding that perfect Christmas tree. The owner of one Nebraska tree farm said they’re busier than ever.

“The farm opened the day after Thanksgiving, that’s kind of our traditional opening day,” said Walnut Grove Tree Farm owner, Dennis Adams.

2020 marks their 31st year selling trees, but this year they’re seeing a big difference.

“Sales this year, the customers this year, it has been amazing... Our business, we’ve broken records the first two days as far as the number of customers,” said Adams.

The owner said they have sold as many trees this weekend as they usually do in a season. In just two days, they sold more than 375.

Adams said he thinks there are two reasons for this: nice weather and people wanting to get out of the house.

“I think we’re just trying to make extra memories, make it extra special this year, we just wanted to come out to the country and shop local,” said customer, Anna Galle.

Adams said that they were worried about the pandemic and almost decided not to open at all.

Now he just wishes they had more trees to offer.

“We’re kind of running short of the bigger trees because some people want an eight or nine footer, and we’re pretty well sold out of those, but we still have quite a few of the five-seven foot trees,” said Adams.

