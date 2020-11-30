Omaha native named chief spokesperson for VP-elect Harris

(KSNB) - Nebraska native and Creighton graduate Symone Sanders has been named senior advisor and chief spokesperson for Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

The news comes Sunday as President-elect Joe Biden names an all-female senior communication team.

Ready to serve accurately describes how I feel. Thank you Madam Vice President-elect @KamalaHarris for entrusting me with this charge. It has been the honor of my life to work for @JoeBiden & I am elated to have the opportunity to continue to that work in the PEOPLE'S HOUSE. — Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) November 29, 2020

Sanders served as a senior advisor on the Biden-Harris campaign. In 2016, Sanders became the youngest presidential press secretary while working on U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders’s then-presidential campaign.

Before joining the Biden-Harris campaign, Sanders was a CNN political commentator and served as principal of the 360 Group LLC, where she provided strategic communications guidance to organizations, businesses, individuals, campaigns and candidates.

Sanders is the former chair of the Coalition of Juvenile Justice Emerging Leaders Committee and former member of the Federal Advisory Committee on Juvenile Justice, where she worked to raise the profile of young voices in the fight for juvenile justice reform and bring millennial perspectives to policy conversations.

Other announcements on Sunday include Biden’s campaign communications director Kate Bedingfield serving as his White House communications director. Jen Psaki, a longtime Democratic spokeswoman, will be his press secretary.

Four of the seven top communications roles at the White House will be filled by women of color.

It’s the first time the entire senior White House communications team will be entirely female.

