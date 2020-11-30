Advertisement

Portion of North 33rd Street to temporarily close Wednesday

Southbound North 33rd Street between Cornhusker Highway and Madison Avenue will be closed from...
Southbound North 33rd Street between Cornhusker Highway and Madison Avenue will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 2, while Lincoln Electric System replaces a street light pole.(10/11 NOW)
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Southbound North 33rd Street between Cornhusker Highway and Madison Avenue will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 2, while Lincoln Electric System replaces a street light pole. The recommended detour is Cornhusker Highway to Adams Street to North 48th Street to Leighton Avenue. Access to businesses will be maintained. Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures.

Drivers are reminded to exercise caution around work zones. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) appreciates the public’s patience during this work. LTU project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.

For more information on this project, contact Shane Dostal, LTU, at 402-525-7852 or sdostal@lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov (search: closures) or through the Waze traffic mobile app.

