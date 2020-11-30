Advertisement

Record-breaking hurricane season comes to an end

By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 7:03 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The historic 2020 Atlantic hurricane season is finally over, officially ending Monday. It started early, on May 14, more than two weeks before the season officially began.

The head of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said this season broke records across the board.

A record 12 named storms made landfall across seven states.

There were 30 named storms in all, so many that there weren’t enough letters in the alphabet to name them.

For just the second time in recorded history, the National Hurricane Center used every name on the pre-determined list. They had to start using the Greek alphabet to name storms for the remainder of the season.

Six storms reached major hurricane status, which is a tie for the second highest number of major hurricanes in a single season.

For the first time in recorded history, two major hurricanes formed in the month of November.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus Data in Nebraska.
Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County
A motorcade with President-elect Joe Biden aboard arrives at Delaware Orthopaedic Specialists...
Biden fractures foot while playing with dog, to wear a boot
Lincoln man helps local businesses by starting $100 tabs
Lincoln man helps local bars and restaurants by starting $100 tab, encouraging people to pay it forward
Lincoln family raising money to get their son with fetal alcohol syndrome a service dog.
Lincoln family raising money for a service dog for a child with Fetal Alcohol Syndrome
LPD responds to early-morning crash at 48th and Holdrege Street

Latest News

An illicit website selling unapproved treatments and preventions for the coronavirus is...
Beware of COVID-19 scams as vaccine approaches FDA approval
The funeral of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, one of the masterminds of Iran's nuclear program, was held...
Iran says Israel remotely killed military nuclear scientist
In this July 27, 2020, file photo, nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a...
Moderna asking US, European regulators to OK its virus shots
Tecumseh inmate dies