Advertisement

Road repairs begin Monday in Lincoln

(KWQC)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 6:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Drivers in Lincoln can expect a couple of traffic alerts to begin on this last day of November.

Starting at 7 a.m. Monday, Y Street between North 17th and North 19th streets will be closed for railroad crossing repairs. The sidewalks on both sides of the crossing will also be closed.

This is being done to improve the safety, reliability and longevity of the crossing.

Alternate routes include North 27th Street, Salt Creek Roadway, North Antelope Valley Parkway and Vine Street. 

And then starting at 9 a.m. Monday, eastbound Folkways Boulevard between North 30th Street and Hilltop Road will be closed for maintenance. 

Drivers are encouraged to use North Hill Road or North 27th Street to Fletcher Avenue to North 33rd Street or seek an alternate route. Access to Planet Fitness will be via North Hill Road. 

Both projects are scheduled to be completed by Friday, December 4.

Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures. Drivers are reminded to exercise caution around work zones. 

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus Data in Nebraska.
Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County
A motorcade with President-elect Joe Biden aboard arrives at Delaware Orthopaedic Specialists...
Biden fractures foot while playing with dog, to wear a boot
Lincoln man helps local businesses by starting $100 tabs
Lincoln man helps local bars and restaurants by starting $100 tab, encouraging people to pay it forward
Lincoln family raising money to get their son with fetal alcohol syndrome a service dog.
Lincoln family raising money for a service dog for a child with Fetal Alcohol Syndrome
LPD responds to early-morning crash at 48th and Holdrege Street

Latest News

Tecumseh inmate dies
Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!
Mainly sunny on Monday with highs ranging from the low 40s to mid 50s across the state.
Monday Forecast: A quiet start to the week
President-elect Joe Biden's announced an all-female communication team. including an Omaha...
Omaha native named chief spokesperson for VP-elect Harris