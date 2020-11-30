Road repairs begin Monday in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Drivers in Lincoln can expect a couple of traffic alerts to begin on this last day of November.

Starting at 7 a.m. Monday, Y Street between North 17th and North 19th streets will be closed for railroad crossing repairs. The sidewalks on both sides of the crossing will also be closed.

This is being done to improve the safety, reliability and longevity of the crossing.

Alternate routes include North 27th Street, Salt Creek Roadway, North Antelope Valley Parkway and Vine Street.

And then starting at 9 a.m. Monday, eastbound Folkways Boulevard between North 30th Street and Hilltop Road will be closed for maintenance.

Drivers are encouraged to use North Hill Road or North 27th Street to Fletcher Avenue to North 33rd Street or seek an alternate route. Access to Planet Fitness will be via North Hill Road.

Both projects are scheduled to be completed by Friday, December 4.

Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures. Drivers are reminded to exercise caution around work zones.

