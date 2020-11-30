State Canvassing Board unanimously certifies election results

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraskan’s votes are now certified by the Canvassing Board. The Secretary of State said Monday morning there were no substantial allegations of fraud in this election.

966,920 Nebraskans voted in this year’s general election. That is a 76% turnout at the polls and a record for Nebraska voters.

Secretary Bob Evnen said Nebraskan voters were largely undaunted.

“Our general election by and large for the most part and overwhelmingly so was uneventful, particularly when compared to some of our other states,” said Evnen.

There were four automatic recounts, for some natural resource districts. All but one was waived. That recount happens Wednesday.

Governor Ricketts said he was confident in Nebraska’s voting system.

“I can tell you, here in Nebraska, as I expressed before the election,” said Gov. Ricketts “We’ve got a great system, I was confident we would have a smooth election and that’s what happened.”

Gov. Ricketts said he has no plan to introduce legislation to change Nebraska’s electoral college vote system to winner take all, though he said if it did come up he would support it.

