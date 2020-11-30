Advertisement

State Canvassing Board unanimously certifies election results

By Madison Pitsch
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraskan’s votes are now certified by the Canvassing Board. The Secretary of State said Monday morning there were no substantial allegations of fraud in this election.

966,920 Nebraskans voted in this year’s general election. That is a 76% turnout at the polls and a record for Nebraska voters.

Secretary Bob Evnen said Nebraskan voters were largely undaunted.

“Our general election by and large for the most part and overwhelmingly so was uneventful, particularly when compared to some of our other states,” said Evnen.

There were four automatic recounts, for some natural resource districts. All but one was waived. That recount happens Wednesday.

Governor Ricketts said he was confident in Nebraska’s voting system.

“I can tell you, here in Nebraska, as I expressed before the election,” said Gov. Ricketts “We’ve got a great system, I was confident we would have a smooth election and that’s what happened.”

Gov. Ricketts said he has no plan to introduce legislation to change Nebraska’s electoral college vote system to winner take all, though he said if it did come up he would support it.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus Data in Nebraska.
Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County
LPD: Driver threatens to kill man in Walmart parking lot
Lincoln man helps local businesses by starting $100 tabs
Lincoln man helps local bars and restaurants by starting $100 tab, encouraging people to pay it forward
Cruiser Struck by Drunk Driver
Driver hits back of LPD cruiser
A motorcade with President-elect Joe Biden aboard arrives at Delaware Orthopaedic Specialists...
Biden fractures foot while playing with dog, to wear a boot

Latest News

Lincoln teacher receives Bamlanivamab antibody drug for COVID-19
Lincoln teacher receives Bamlanivamab antibody drug for COVID-19
It’s called Bamlanivamab and it is the first antibody drug to help the immune system fight...
Lincoln teacher receives Bamlanivamab antibody drug for COVID-19
Local restaurant burglarized early Monday morning
Local restaurant burglarized early Monday morning
Nebraska certifies election results
Nebraska Votes Certified
Quarter cent sales tax allows for six additional construction projects to be completed in 2020.
City says quarter cent sales tax allowed for the completion of six additional projects in 2020