Advertisement

Tecumseh inmate dies

(WOWT)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 7:04 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TECUMSEH, Neb. (KOLN) - A 47-year-old man, who was an inmate at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution (TSCI), has died.

Todd Shade’s death happened shortly after 11 a.m. Sunday at the Tecumseh prison.

His sentence started on March 7, 1995. He was sentenced 33 years and four months to 100 years for two counts of first degree sexual assault on a child out of Lancaster County.

While the cause of death has yet to be determined, Shade was being treated for a long term medical condition. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus Data in Nebraska.
Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County
A motorcade with President-elect Joe Biden aboard arrives at Delaware Orthopaedic Specialists...
Biden fractures foot while playing with dog, to wear a boot
Lincoln man helps local businesses by starting $100 tabs
Lincoln man helps local bars and restaurants by starting $100 tab, encouraging people to pay it forward
Lincoln family raising money to get their son with fetal alcohol syndrome a service dog.
Lincoln family raising money for a service dog for a child with Fetal Alcohol Syndrome
LPD responds to early-morning crash at 48th and Holdrege Street

Latest News

Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!
Road repairs begin Monday in Lincoln
Mainly sunny on Monday with highs ranging from the low 40s to mid 50s across the state.
Monday Forecast: A quiet start to the week
President-elect Joe Biden's announced an all-female communication team. including an Omaha...
Omaha native named chief spokesperson for VP-elect Harris