Tecumseh inmate dies

TECUMSEH, Neb. (KOLN) - A 47-year-old man, who was an inmate at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution (TSCI), has died.

Todd Shade’s death happened shortly after 11 a.m. Sunday at the Tecumseh prison.

His sentence started on March 7, 1995. He was sentenced 33 years and four months to 100 years for two counts of first degree sexual assault on a child out of Lancaster County.

While the cause of death has yet to be determined, Shade was being treated for a long term medical condition. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

