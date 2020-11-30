Advertisement

Ten more NDCS workers positive for COVID-19 over the weekend

NDCS updates the number of staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19.
NDCS updates the number of staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19.(KOLN/MGN)
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Nov. 30, 2020
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services continues to face an onslaught of positive cases among it’s staff and inmates at select facilities.

Over the weekend, NDCS announced ten more positive cases among its employees. They include workers from the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution (3), Omaha Correctional Center (3), Community Corrections Center – Omaha (1) and the Central Office (3).

Currently, NDCS has 103 staff members quarantining with active cases of the Coronavirus.

When it comes to the inmate population, NDCS says they have 364 active virus cases among inmates at various facilities. Those include the Lincoln Correctional Center (105), the Omaha Correctional Center (146), the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution (100), and the Nebraska State Penitentiary (11). Corrections also reports single cases at two other facilities.

To this point during the pandemic, four inmates have died as a result of COVID-19.

