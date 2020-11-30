Tuesday Forecast: Starting Meteorological Winter with Fall-Like Temperatures

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Tuesday marks December 1st and the beginning of the meteorological winter season - the coldest three months out of the calendar year. In Lincoln, average high temperatures over the next three months won’t move much falling from the low 40s on December 1st into the middle 30s by the end of the month and into early January, before eventually making the climb out of the basement and back into the 40s by the end of February.

While snow isn’t unusual in October or November, for Lincoln and much of the state, the bulk of our seasonal snowfall normally falls over this time frame. December averages around 5.0″ of snow in Lincoln, with just over 6.0″ of snow on average for January and February.

Into the day on Tuesday, more seasonally mild temperatures are expected across the state with high temperatures generally sitting in the mid to upper 40s for most areas.

In Lincoln, we should see an afternoon high in the upper 40s to near 50° to start December to go along with mostly sunny skies and southeast winds up to 10 MPH. We will see an upper level trough beginning to push into the area from the west through the day on Tuesday, which should lead to increasing clouds through the day from west to east. By Tuesday evening, most of the state should be under mostly cloudy skies.

Colder weather is then expected into Wednesday and Thursday as that upper level trough slowly slides across the Plains. Look for highs on both Wednesday and Thursday to generally sit in the mid to upper 30s across the state.

Chances for rain or snow are still pretty slim over the next few days with our best chances likely coming on Wednesday and into the day on Thursday. As of now, a cutoff low is forecast to develop across parts of Kansas and Oklahoma with a surface low pressure system developing over the southern plains. The question now is not will there be rain and snow associated with that system, it is how far north will it reach. Right now the best chances for some light snow Wednesday into Thursday are just to our south. Both long range models try and bring areas of snow into the southern parts of the state but can’t quite get it past the Nebraska-Kansas border. As of now, we’ll include some small chances for flurries or light snow in the forecast for Wednesday into Thursday, but the best chances could stay to our south.

Seasonally mild and dry weather then returns for Friday and into the weekend with temperatures warming back to the upper 40s for the first weekend of December.

