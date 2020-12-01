12 more NDCS employees test positive for COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Corrections is reporting 12 more staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the release late Monday night.

NDCS says the staff members are employed at the following locations: Tecumseh State Correctional Institution (5), Lincoln Correctional Center (4), Omaha Correctional Center (1), Work Ethic Camp (1), and the Nebraska State Penitentiary (1).

Currently, 111 employees with the department are quarantining with active cases of the virus.

