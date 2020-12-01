City says quarter cent sales tax allowed for the completion of six additional projects in 2020

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - This is the first year the city has had an extra $13 million to spend on road work and officials said they were able to get a lot done.

Thomas Shafer, with Lincoln Transportation and Utilities said they were able to complete six additional projects with those funds and next year they’re aiming for even more.

“It’s helping us not only get to many existing streets but also to partner with private development friends and help do projects that we’ve had identified for years but weren’t able to secure funding,” Shafer said.

The city just started the seventh project, installing roundabouts and upgrading A Street from S 89th to 93rd.

“We’re reconstructing pavement, adding two roundabouts as traffic controls at 89th and 91st, adding new sidewalks and street lights,” Shafer said.

That project is aimed at preparing the city for new growth.

The six other projects funded by the sales tax was another growth project on Van Dorn from 84th to 91st Street, road work on 70th from Havelock Street to Colfax Avenue and on 40th from Highway 2 to Pioneer Boulevard. They were also able to complete work in three different neighborhoods.

“Next year we’re aiming for even more, around ten more projects than we would have been able to complete with our traditional funding,” Shafer said.

Another project the city is working on is a roundabout at 56th and Yankee Hill. It’s set to be completed by mid-December, about a month later than planned.

Shafer said the delay is due to weather, utility work and contractor performance issues that will be addressed.

Other projects have also seen delays, some due to COVID-19.

“We’ve had entire crews put on pause because they’ve had to quarantine,” Shafer said. “Its also at times been a challenge to find materials that get imported from out of state or out of the country because they’ve been delayed based on factory shut downs.”

Shafer said despite those delays they have been able to accomplish as many projects as they would have expected in 2020 given the weather and workload.

To check in on upcoming projects, go to the city’s website.

