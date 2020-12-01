“Dashing” Into December...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Not a bad start to “meteorological” winter on Tuesday...but seasonably cool weather and a small precipitation chance are heading our way for Wednesday and Thursday...

A weather system pushing into the Southern Plains will mean increasing cloudiness and cooler temperatures for the area over the next 24-to-48 hours. While some light rain-or-snow showers will be possible at times Wednesday...Wednesday night...and into Thursday...the bulk of the precipitation associated with this latest low pressure area will fall well to our south...with minimal impact for most of 10-11 Country. High temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday will hold in the mid 30s-to-lower 40s...with just a small chance for precipitation. High pressure will build back in to the region later this week and into the upcoming weekend...with a return of mostly sunny skies and somewhat milder temperatures.

The Lincoln forecast beginning with Tuesday night calls for partly-to-mostly cloudy skies...with an east-northeast breeze of 5 to 15 mph and a low in the upper teens-to-lower 20s. Wednesday will also be partly-to-mostly cloudy and noticeably cooler with a slight chance for a light rain-or-light snow shower and a high around 40°. On Thursday some morning cloudiness should give way to increasing amounts of sunshine as the day wears on...with highs once again holding around 40°.

Mainly dry conditions will dominate the area Friday...Saturday and Sunday as mostly sunny skies return and temperatures moderate a bit back into the mid 40s-to-around 50° for highs each day. An early look into NEXT week keeps the weather pattern mainly dry...and actually “warms” our early-December readings back into the 50s for at least the first-half of the week...so stay tuned !

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.