Huskers move forward with 2-QB system

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska plans to play both Adrian Martinez and Luke McCaffrey at quarterback against Purdue, according to offensive coordinator Matt Lubick. The assistant coach says both players can execute all plays within the offense.

“I could say, but I don’t want to say,” Lubick said with a smile when asked how the Huskers will rotate their quarterbacks. Both Martinez and McCaffrey shared the field in each of the last two games. In the Huskers’ 26-20 loss to Iowa, Martinez started while completing 18-of-20 pass attempts.

Nebraska’s upcoming game against Purdue is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette.

