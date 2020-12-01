Advertisement

Huskers move forward with 2-QB system

Team Huddle Nebraska FB vs Iowa Nebraska Football Nebraska Athletics Communications Office
Team Huddle Nebraska FB vs Iowa Nebraska Football Nebraska Athletics Communications Office (Nebraska Athletics Communications Office | Nebraska Athletics Communication)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska plans to play both Adrian Martinez and Luke McCaffrey at quarterback against Purdue, according to offensive coordinator Matt Lubick. The assistant coach says both players can execute all plays within the offense.

“I could say, but I don’t want to say,” Lubick said with a smile when asked how the Huskers will rotate their quarterbacks. Both Martinez and McCaffrey shared the field in each of the last two games. In the Huskers’ 26-20 loss to Iowa, Martinez started while completing 18-of-20 pass attempts.

Nebraska’s upcoming game against Purdue is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LLCHD reports five more deaths from COVID-19
LPD: Driver threatens to kill man in Walmart parking lot
Cruiser Struck by Drunk Driver
Driver hits back of LPD cruiser
It’s called Bamlanivamab and it is the first antibody drug to help the immune system fight...
Lincoln teacher receives Bamlanivamab antibody drug for COVID-19
Lincoln man killed in motorcycle crash west of Milford

Latest News

Tunnel Walk Nebraska FB vs Penn State Nebraska Football Nebraska Athletics Communications...
Huskers head into final month, hope for .500 finish
Final: Iowa 26, Nebraska 20
Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg covers his eyes during a 69-66 loss to Nevada in the Golden...
Huskers blow 10-point lead, lose on 3-pointer in final seconds
Pinnacle Bank Arena is hosting the Golden Window Classic to start the 2020-21 college...
Huskers impress in season-opening win over McNeese State