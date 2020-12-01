Advertisement

Increasing clouds with above average temperatures Tuesday

By Brad Anderson
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 4:30 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Increasing mid to high level clouds for this afternoon and it will be a bit warmer with upper 40s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Above average temperatures for December 1st.
Above average temperatures for December 1st.(1011 Weather Team)

Tonight will be mostly cloudy as a weak cold front moves through the region. Wednesday will be cooler with the high around 40 and a north wind gusting up to 25 mph at times. The Lincoln area could see a flurry or two Wednesday with the slightly better chance for a very light wintry mix or flurries in central and far southern Nebraska. Thursday will be chilly with the high in the upper 30s and partly cloudy. More sunshine expected for Friday and warmer. The high could reach the upper 40s.

The first weekend of December will be mostly sunny and mild with the high in the upper 40s both Saturday and Sunday. Monday will be mostly sunny and mild with the high around 50.

No major storms expected at this time.
No major storms expected at this time.(1011 Weather Team)

