Lincoln teacher receives Bamlanivamab antibody drug for COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Here in Nebraska the number of positive COVID-19 cases currently sits north of 126,000.

Now, doctors have a new antibody drug for some people in the high risk category.

The goal is to hopefully reduce the number of people who need hospitalized.

It’s called Bamlanivamab and it is the first antibody drug to help the immune system fight COVID-19.

Like many others, Laura McLeod said her COVID-19 symptoms started pretty mild.

It wasn’t until a few days later that she experienced what she described as a sickness that felt “10x worse than the flu”, then she tested positive.

“They called right away and asked if I wanted to be part of this trial drug, I’m not really a fan of putting weird drugs into my body so me and my husband decided to discuss it,” said McLeod.

McLeod is high risk because of several factors, including heart conditions.

After a lot of thinking and praying, she decided to give it a shot and was one of the first four people at Chi Health St. Elizabeth to get the infusion.

“I sat and did some work and the football game was on, it was a very pleasant comfortable experience,” said McLeod.

To get the drug, patients need to have a positive COVID-19 test, be at high risk for hospitalization and have a referral from a physician.

It also doesn’t work for someone who is already hospitalized.

“After a patient tests positive, if this is a therapy that would be appropriate for them, they should have that conversation with their doctor as soon as possible,” said CHI Health Pharmacist, David Schmidt.

61 doses have been given out in Nebraska and Iowa, 11 of those at St. Elizabeth.

Schmidt said it’s too early to have any data but the clinical trials show it works.

“It is the best product we have right now to give patients at high risk… VS. the vaccine when it becomes available that may end up replacing this therapy, but for now it’s the best we have,” said Schmidt.

“I’m very happy I did that. I felt good pretty much right away and by Sunday I felt like I hadn’t even been sick,” said McLeod.

Schmidt said that based on the data from the clinical trials, they have been able to potentially prevent 4-5 hospitalizations so far.

