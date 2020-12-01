Advertisement

Local restaurant burglarized early Monday morning

By Ellis Wiltsey
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 9:06 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For many small businesses, the effects of the pandemic keep piling up and for Pancho Villa Mexican Grill one suspects crime spree is only worsening the impacts.

From the outside, Pancho Villa looks as normal as ever but their front door was replaced just hours after a burglar shattered it with what appears to be a hammer to gain entry.

“Straight to the register, tried to turn it around,” said Lisa Santana the co-owner. “Tried to open it, tried to do whatever he could and he hit it with the hammer.”

That suspect was captured by multiple cameras around the restaurant.

As they take everything from bottles of tequila to personal items from the back office, and on the way out they go back for the cash register.

“The thing that made me cry and so upset is he took our camera with all our kids’ pictures and stuff on there,” said Santana. “That just broke my heart because that feels so personal and that made me feel so violated.”

Poncho Villa has filed a police report for that burglary.

That report lists the biggest loss as the door at about $1,000, as well as $900 in cash stolen from that back room.

“Went straight to our office which makes me suspicious about who it could be,” said Santana. “Straight there which is strange because how does he know that. Went through all our stuff ransacking everything.”

Santana is immunocompromised, undergoing a heart transplant about two years ago.

She says the pandemic has been difficult as she now does most of the restaurant to work from home and trying to stay afloat as directed health measures continue to change their business.

“Trying to keep our doors open and struggling so hard with our four kids and trying to adjust,” said Santana. “We’re still not fully open because of my health situation and I can’t believe someone would do that to a local business.”

The investigation is still ongoing if you have any information or might know the person in that video contact Lincoln Police.

Call police at 402-441-6000 or Crimestoppers at 402-475-3600 if you recognize the person in the video or have information about this crime.

