LPD: 3 teens facing charges after buildings damaged by gunfire

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Three teenagers are facing charges, according to the Lincoln Police Department, after two buildings were damaged by gunfire.

On Wednesday Nov. 25, around 5 p.m., police were dispatched to 26th and K Streets for a report of gunshots.

LPD said witnesses shared that they saw a man shooting a gun a number of times and then heard a car speeding away.

Officers found several spent shell casings in the area, as well as bullet hole damage to a building on S 26th Street. LPD estimates the damage to be roughly $400.

The next day, on Nov. 26, just after 2 a.m., police were again dispatched to 26th and K Streets for a report of gunshots being heard.

Responding officers again found several spent shell casings, as well as a bullet hole in a different building on S 26th Street. Officers estimate the damage done to that building to be around $300.

LPD said witnesses were able to give officers descriptions of the car. Investigators believed a 17-year-old boy was a suspect.

According to police, soon after the second gunshots call, an officer saw a car they believed was involved, a maroon Ford Fusion, in an area of 33rd and W Streets.

LPD said the officers made contact with the people in the car, identified as the 17-year-old suspect, as well as two 19-year-old men, Daeveion Graham and Leul Howell.

All three were arrested and LPD said a Glock 9mm handgun was found on Graham. Officers said the gun was loaded but was missing several rounds.

Based on witness accounts, LPD determined that the 17-year-old was responsible for shooting the gun. He is facing discharge of a firearm near a building charges, as well as use of a firearm to commit a felony charges.

Graham and Howell are facing aid and abet the discharge of a firearm near a building charges, as well as aid and abet use of a firearm to commit a felony charges.

