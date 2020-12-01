LPD: Man crashes car minutes after shooting at home in northwest Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man accused of shooting at a home before quickly leaving the scene was arrested after crashing a vehicle, the Lincoln Police Department said.

James Thornton, 21, was booked into the Lancaster County Jail on charges of discharging a firearm into a home and using a firearm to commit a felony.

According to LPD, Thornton shot at a home near Northwest 50th and West Benton around 9:45 p.m. Sunday before fleeing the area.

About 20 minutes later, Police said officers responded to a vehicle crash at Northwest 12th and West Cornhusker, where Thornton was identified as the driver.

He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries before being booked into jail.

Police said the investigation continues into the incident, but it likely started with a disagreement.

