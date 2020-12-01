LPD: Teens steal unoccupied, running cars

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a 16-year-old girl believed to be involved in stealing a car.

On Monday, around 5:15 a.m., officers were dispatched to 32nd and Dudley Streets for a report of a stolen black Honda Accord.

LPD said the victim told responding officers that he had left his car running while he ran into the Kwik Shop gas station on 33rd and Holdrege Streets and during those few minutes someone took his car.

According to police, around 7:20 a.m., officers were dispatched to a hit and run just south of 13th and South Streets, where a black Honda hit a woman’s car and left going southbound.

About 20 minutes later, at 7:40 a.m., officers were dispatched to an area near 20th and F Streets, where someone reported that their maroon Hyundai Santa Fe had been stolen. Police said it was stolen while the owner was warming up the car.

Five minutes later, at 7:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to a home near 14th and Rose Streets, where the homeowner told police he found the front end of a car laying in his yard. According to police, the homeowner said three high school age girls pulled the bumper off their car and left.

At 8 a.m., officers found the abandoned black Honda with the doors open and front end damage. Officers determined that this was the stolen Honda responsible for the hit and run accident. Officers were able to canvass the area and located video from a residence nearby.

LPD said there was surveillance video in the area and around 7:50 a.m., the maroon Santa Fe and black Honda were seen driving together on 30th Street near C Street. Officers saw several people around the parked Honda pulling belongings out of the car and throwing them on the ground.

LPD said the group got out of the Honda and into the maroon Santa Fe.

Around 10 a.m., the owner of the Santa Fe spotted their car near Lincoln High School and they called officers.

Officers in an unmarked patrol car saw the victim near the school and watched the stolen car for awhile, but it then sped away near 27th Street and Capitol Parkway.

LPD said officers were able to find the maroon Santa Fe unoccupied with the doors open near 27th and Orchard Streets. Officers were in the area and saw a young woman matching the description given to officers earlier. LPD said officers tried making contact with her but she took off running.

Officers were eventually able to catch up to the young woman and she resisted, but was arrested.

According to officers, surveillance video shows the young woman involved in the case.

She is 16-years-old is facing obstructing police officer charges, as well as two counts of theft by receiving charges. She was taken to the Youth Services Center.

LPD said investigators are still working to identify the others seen in surveillance video.

Stolen Car Warning

Lincoln Police said this case is among others on Monday where a number of cars were stolen in a matter of a few hours.

LPD said between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m., six cars were stolen. According to police, in a four hour window, five cars were taken simply because they were left running.

stolen car on 20th and Pine Lake

stolen car on 1600 block of S 21st Street

stolen car on 4100 block of G Street

stolen car on 900 block of S 20th

stolen car 3200 block of Dudley Street.

Officers are warning the community that there are people out there willing to steal your car. As we return to the season of frost and snow, remember to stay with your vehicle while defrosting the windows. Remove your keys from the vehicle and lock the doors to avoid having your car stolen.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.