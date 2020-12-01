LSO: Woman nearly loses $30,000 in Amazon account scam

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Malcolm woman nearly lost $30,000 out of her bank account after a scammer accessed her laptop and bank information.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said a 66-year-old woman from Malcolm got a voicemail saying a $350 purchase had been made on her Amazon account and if she didn’t authorize that purchase, she needed to call a number and speak to a representative.

The woman told LSO she called the number and spoke to a man who talked her into allowing him to access her laptop. Investigators said while she was watching, the man accessed her bank account and her balance went from $30,000 to zero in seconds.

LSO said the woman called the bank and the scammer hadn’t withdrawn the money yet, so thankfully the woman didn’t suffer any financial loss but she was within minutes of losing that money.

Deputies are warning that scams like that are extremely prevalent and continue happening to unsuspecting people.

If you get a call that’s similar, do not follow the caller’s instructions. Instead, LSO said hang up and do your own research. If it is Amazon, get the number of their website and call their customer care team and ask questions.

LSO added that you can reach out to your bank about any possible charges.

Bottom line, investigators said do not give access to anyone to your computer, bank account, social security number or your date of birth.

