Police discover home invasion & robbery while responding to unrelated call

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department discovered a home invasion while responding to an unrelated call after hearing commotion from a nearby home.

According to police, officers were in the area of 26th and U Streets around 11:30 p.m. on an unrelated call when they saw two to three people running away from a home.

Just then, police said they were contacted by a 31-year-old man who said that he’d just been robbed.

The man told police he was in his home with another adult and two juvenile family members when someone knocked on the door.

Police said the door was forced open and three people came inside the home, holding knives and demanding money.

The 31-year-old man told police one of the men cut his hand with a knife during the altercation.

According to police, the other adult was in a bedroom when the door was kicked open and one of the intruders went inside his room swinging a knife. LPD said that man’s hand was cut, though police said all the injuries were minor and did not require medical intervention.

LPD said a phone and money were taken from the home and the suspects ran away.

Officers processed the home for evidence, canvassed the area and investigators are requesting surveillance video from neighbors.

LPD said the stolen cell phone was recovered as officers found it along the path that the intruders were seen taking as they ran away.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Lincoln Police Department at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

