Advertisement

Red Cross needs donations as pandemic saps blood supplies

During a pandemic, collecting blood becomes even harder
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The holidays are typically hard on blood donations.

During a pandemic, collecting blood becomes even more difficult, according to Pat Sullivan with the American Red Cross.

“People need to take care of themselves, be safe, be socially distant from one another, but giving blood is an essential activity and we need people to respond now,” he said.

Supplies are low with more than 100,000 blood drives canceled since the pandemic started.

“Where we would normally collect blood in terms of schools, places of worship, community centers, some of those locations are not currently operating or obviously not bringing together the same numbers of people,” Sullivan said.

Coronavirus convalescent plasma, the antibodies from someone recovering from COVID-19, is also being collected by the Red Cross and can be used to help someone who’s battling the virus.

“The blood program has only become more important in a time when it’s more challenging to get more people to come out,” according to Sullivan.

The Red Cross says it’s taking every precaution to keep blood donations safe, including health screenings with temperature checks.

Appointments are recommended. More information is available on the Red Cross website.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LLCHD reports five more deaths from COVID-19
LPD: Driver threatens to kill man in Walmart parking lot
Cruiser Struck by Drunk Driver
Driver hits back of LPD cruiser
It’s called Bamlanivamab and it is the first antibody drug to help the immune system fight...
Lincoln teacher receives Bamlanivamab antibody drug for COVID-19
Lincoln man killed in motorcycle crash west of Milford

Latest News

Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia is among a bipartisan group of senators who has put forward a...
Manchin makes case for virus aid proposal
Team Huddle Nebraska FB vs Iowa Nebraska Football Nebraska Athletics Communications Office
Huskers move forward with 2-QB system
LSO: Woman nearly loses $30,000 in Amazon account scam
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks during a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Capitol...
Mnuchin defends shutdown of Fed emergency loan programs
The director of the U.S. government's Operation Warp Speed says he expects 100% of Americans...
European regulator could OK 1st COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 29