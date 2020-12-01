Advertisement

Study says COVID-19 likely came to US in 2019

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The coronavirus may have come to the United States earlier than previously thought.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has said the first COVID-19 cases in the U.S. were reported in mid-January.

However, the novel coronavirus could have started infecting people in the U.S. a month earlier, according to a study published in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases on Monday.

CDC researchers analyzed blood donations collected by the American Red Cross from Dec. 13, 2019 through Jan. 17, 2020. There were more than 7,000 samples collected from nine states.

They were tested for reactive antibodies for the virus that cause COVID-19. Of the 7,000 tested, more than 100 were found to have antibodies.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LLCHD reports five more deaths from COVID-19
LPD: Driver threatens to kill man in Walmart parking lot
Cruiser Struck by Drunk Driver
Driver hits back of LPD cruiser
It’s called Bamlanivamab and it is the first antibody drug to help the immune system fight...
Lincoln teacher receives Bamlanivamab antibody drug for COVID-19
Lincoln man killed in motorcycle crash west of Milford

Latest News

Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia is among a bipartisan group of senators who has put forward a...
Manchin makes case for virus aid proposal
Team Huddle Nebraska FB vs Iowa Nebraska Football Nebraska Athletics Communications Office
Huskers move forward with 2-QB system
LSO: Woman nearly loses $30,000 in Amazon account scam
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks during a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Capitol...
Mnuchin defends shutdown of Fed emergency loan programs
The director of the U.S. government's Operation Warp Speed says he expects 100% of Americans...
European regulator could OK 1st COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 29