3 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Lancaster County

COVID-19 generic
COVID-19 generic(WRDW)
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Three additional COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Lancaster County on Wednesday.

That brings the community total to 85, and 11 since Monday.

The age of the latest deaths has not been released.

298 cases were also reported by the Lincoln/Lancaster County Health Department on Wedensday. The total in Lancaster County is now at 17,453.

Recoveries currently sit at 5,273.

For more information, view the Lancaster County COVID-19 Dashboard.

