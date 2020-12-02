A Decidedly “Docile” December...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Dry and seasonably mild weather will carry us through the next seven days...

The quiet weather pattern that dominated most of our fall season looks like it will continue well into this final month of the year. At this point...we have NO precipitation chances for Lincoln over the next week...and that stretch could go even beyond that. Temperatures will also average well-above normal for this time of year...with afternoon highs expected to range from the middle 40s to the middle 50s over most of the next week. There are some indications that the pattern may turn cooler-and-wetter towards the end of NEXT week...but that’s a long way from the here-and-now.

The Lincoln forecast for Wednesday night calls for partly cloudy skies and seasonably cool temperatures...with a low in the lower 20s. On Thursday we’re going with partly-to-mostly sunny conditions and a seasonal afternoon high in the low-to-mid 40s. The forecast for Friday...Saturday and Sunday calls for mostly sunny skies and above-average temperatures...with highs in the low 50s for your Friday...the upper 40s on Saturday...and the mid 40s on Sunday. Even warmer conditions are expected for early next week with highs returning to the 50s...and perhaps even the 60s...which is pretty tough to do in December. Enjoy this while you can because Mother Nature will surely change things up on us down the road...it is after all...winter !

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.