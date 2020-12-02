A typical early December day Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A mix of clouds and sun expected Wednesday with slightly cooler temperatures in the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 40s, with 30s in central and western Nebraska. North wind 10 to 15 mph and gusts up to 25 and even 30 mph this afternoon.

Cooler across Nebraska today with partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few flurries possible in central and western Nebraska. (1011 Weather Team)

Partly to mostly cloudy skies for tonight and seasonably cold. Lows in the lower 20s. Partly to mostly sunny skies on Thursday with the high in the low to mid 40s. Friday will be warmer with more sunshine. Friday afternoon high temperatures could reach the upper 40s.

Saturday will be dry and breezy with the high in the upper 40s. Sunshine and dry conditions continue for Sunday with the high temperature in the mid to upper 40s. Overnight lows over the weekend will be in the mid 20s.

Monday and Tuesday will be dry with lots of sunshine and highs in the low to mid 50s. No significant precipitation expected over the next 7 days.

Above average temperatures expected for most of the next 7 days and mainly dry. (1011 Weather Team)

