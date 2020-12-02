Advertisement

CDC to shorten COVID-19 quarantine to 10 days, 7 with test

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is set to shorten the recommended length of quarantine after exposure to someone who is positive for COVID-19, as the virus rages across the nation.

According to a senior administration official, the new guidelines, which are set to be released as soon as Tuesday evening, will allow people who have come in contact to someone infected with the virus to resume normal activity after 10 days, or 7 days if they receive a negative test result. That’s down from the 14-day period recommended since the onset of the pandemic.

The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview the announcement, said the policy change has been discussed for some time, as scientists have studied the incubation period for the virus. It was discussed Tuesday at a White House coronavirus task force meeting.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LSO: Woman nearly loses $30,000 in Amazon account scam
LLCHD reports five more deaths from COVID-19
LPD: Driver threatens to kill man in Walmart parking lot
Cruiser Struck by Drunk Driver
Driver hits back of LPD cruiser
Person stabbed in the hand during home invasion robbery Monday night
Police discover home invasion & robbery while responding to unrelated call

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2019 file photo, Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., waves to the audience during...
Georgia runoff to decide short-term successor to John Lewis
A Long March-5 rocket carrying the Chang'e 5 lunar mission lifts off at the Wenchang Space...
China spacecraft lands on moon to bring rocks back to Earth
CHI Health unveils COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan
CHI Health unveils COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan
Santa visits
Socially distanced Santa activities around Lincoln
Pardons are common at the end of a president's tenure and are occasionally politically fraught...
US probing potential bribery, lobbying scheme for pardon