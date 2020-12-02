Advertisement

Grand Island mother cited for child abuse after 4-year-old left home alone

By KSNB Local4
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island woman was cited for child abuse after police said she left her four-year-old child at home unattended.

Grand Island police were first notified that something was wrong on Tuesday, when a six-year-old child wasn’t picked up from school.

Upon further investigation it was verified that a four-year-old child had also been left at home during the course of the day.

Police said the child was home for at least seven hours while the mother was at work.

The mother, Atong Waykuur, 23, of Grand Island was cited for felony child abuse.

Both children were removed from the home and placed in the care of DHHS.

Police said this is the third investigation this year on Waykuur for similar offenses.

