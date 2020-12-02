Huskers overcome slow start, top South Dakota at home
Nebraska moved to 3-1 on the young season by defeating USD at Pinnacle Bank Arena
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska men’s basketball team got off to a slow start on Tuesday night against South Dakota but Teddy Allen and the Huskers kicked it in gear winning, 76-69. Allen led the way for the Big Red with 23 points. Fred Hoiberg’s team moves to 3-1 this season and will host Florida A&M on Sunday.
Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.