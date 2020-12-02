Lancaster County Jail reports positive COVID-19 cases within its general population housing

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lancaster County Department of Corrections reports that currently 12 cases of COVID-19 have been identified within the general jail population.

An inmate in the jail’s general population was symptomatic and tested positive which prompted testing in two housing units within the jail. Currently there are twelve positive cases. Jail administration believes that the virus is contained within those two housing units, but more testing will be conducted to ensure the health of both inmates and staff. It is unknown how the virus got into the general population at the jail. Current procedures involve medical screenings for inmates and staff and all inmates and staff are required to wear masks inside the facility.

Due to the discovery of these positive cases the jail went into lockdown to minimize potential exposures. Inmates are let out in small groups to use the phone and shower. The lockdown is expected to be lifted for unaffected housing units this week.

Up until this point, the jail has had nine cases of the virus. All of those cases were identified during the booking process. All inmates are screened and held in quarantine for ten days and only released into the general population if they are symptom free. The twelve inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19 are isolating in the jail’s infirmary and have not required hospitalization.

The jail staff is currently equipped with the appropriate personal protective equipment and has worked to provide care to those in custody during this time. The jail’s pandemic plan lays out clear procedures for care of inmates with the minimum amount of exposure to jail staff or other inmates. The Lancaster County Department of Corrections has licensed professional medical personnel contracted and available in the facility.

For more information about Lancaster County please visit the website at www.lancaster.ne.gov or call 402-441-7447.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.