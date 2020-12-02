Advertisement

Lincoln Midwest Ballet Company’s The Nutcracker postponed

Lied Center for Performing Arts
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Midwest Balley Company’s production of The Nutcracker, which was scheduled to be performed at the Lied Center on Dec. 12 & 13, has been postponed until Spring.

The Lied Center announced last week it had suspended public attendance at all in-person events through the end of 2020.

The production will now take place on March 6, 2021 at 2:00pm and 7:00pm and March 7, 2021 at 1:00pm and 5:00pm.

Those will tickets will have those automatically honored on their rescheduled dates.

Tickets are available for the rescheduled dates.

