LPD: Man uses lotion & vaseline at 2 businesses without buying

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man is facing drug charges after officers with the Lincoln Police Department believe he walked into two businesses and used lotion.

On Tuesday, around 8 a.m., police were dispatched to Russ’s Market on Washington Street and 17th Streets.

Employees told responding officers that a man had come inside the store, picked up a bottle of lotion off the shelf and started using it.

According to employees, while the man was using the lotion, he went to the bathroom for 10 minutes. LPD said the employee walked up to the man and told him that he had to buy the lotion.

Officers said the man told the employee that he’d already purchased the lotion and then walked out of the store.

About an hour and a half later, an employee at a business on 9th and South Streets waved down police and said a man had stuck his fingers in a jar of Vaseline and rubbed it on his face.

LPD said the man started walking out of the business when an employee told him he had to pay for the Vaseline.

The man has been identified as 27-year-old Khaled Khalil.

Khalil was arrested and according to police, a glass pipe with meth residue was found in his pocket.

He’s facing two counts of shoplifting charges, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia charges.

